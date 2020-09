A musician wearing a face mask plays the fiddle at Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain on Sept. 25, 2020. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

A family visits the Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain on Sept. 25, 2020. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain on Sept. 25, 2020. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

A couple wearing face masks rest on a bench in Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 25, 2020. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)