In pics: paddy fields in E China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/26 20:32:33

Villagers operate reaping machines in a paddy field in Huagang Town of Feixi County, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows villagers operating reaping machines in a paddy field in Huagang Town of Feixi County, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
