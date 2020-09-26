In pics: paddy fields in E China

Villagers operate reaping machines in a paddy field in Huagang Town of Feixi County, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Villagers operate reaping machines in a paddy field in Huagang Town of Feixi County, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows villagers operating reaping machines in a paddy field in Huagang Town of Feixi County, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows villagers operating reaping machines in a paddy field in Huagang Town of Feixi County, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows villagers operating reaping machines in a paddy field in Huagang Town of Feixi County, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows villagers operating reaping machines in a paddy field in Huagang Town of Feixi County, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)