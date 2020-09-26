Egypt launches campaign to promote natural reserves, ecotourism

Bedouin people demonstrate their traditional cooking during the launching ceremony of the "Eco Egypt" campaign at Ras Mohammed reserve in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Sept. 25, 2020. Egypt has launched a campaign to promote natural reserves and develop ecotourism. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A woman shows a traditional handicraft during the launching ceremony of the "Eco Egypt" campaign at Ras Mohammed reserve in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Sept. 25, 2020. Egypt has launched a campaign to promote natural reserves and develop ecotourism. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People show their handicrafts during the launching ceremony of the "Eco Egypt" campaign at Ras Mohammed reserve in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Sept. 25, 2020. Egypt has launched a campaign to promote natural reserves and develop ecotourism. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A man shows a handicraft during the launching ceremony of the "Eco Egypt" campaign at Ras Mohammed reserve in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Sept. 25, 2020. Egypt has launched a campaign to promote natural reserves and develop ecotourism. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A woman shows a handmade bag during the launching ceremony of the "Eco Egypt" campaign at Ras Mohammed reserve in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Sept. 25, 2020. Egypt has launched a campaign to promote natural reserves and develop ecotourism. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)