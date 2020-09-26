China Railway Shanghai Group holds group wedding

People attend a group wedding in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 26, 2020. The China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd held a group wedding on Saturday for 12 couples, who had postponed their weddings as they took part in the fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

