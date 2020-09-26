View of Ulunggur Lake in Xinjiang

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/26 21:19:48

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2020 shows the view of a scenic area at the Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sadat)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2020 shows the view of a scenic area during sunset at the Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sadat)


 

