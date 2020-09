People enjoy themselves on a beach of a scenic area in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

A tourist plays the piano on a beach of a scenic area in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

A kid plays on a beach of a scenic area in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)