Four South China tiger cubs make debut in Hunan

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/27 14:16:46

South China tiger cubs and their mother Xiaohua are seen at the Changsha Ecological Zoo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 26, 2020.(Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)


 

A South China tiger cub is seen at the Changsha Ecological Zoo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)


 

South China tiger cubs are seen at the Changsha Ecological Zoo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)


 

South China tiger cubs and their mother Xiaohua are seen at the Changsha Ecological Zoo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)


 

