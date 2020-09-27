DPP obstruction of Taiwan entertainers from singing at mainland gala spreads 'green terror'

Taiwan Photo: Unsplash

The island of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Saturday urged Taiwan-born entertainers not to attend a mainland gala held for the upcoming National Day holidays, which was slammed by analysts as politicization of cultural activities and "spreading green terror" by any means possible to thwart normal exchanges.Taiwan-born singer Angela Chang Shaohan is set to perform an anti-epidemic-themed song with other artists, while singer/actress Ouyang Nana will sing a song titled "My Motherland" with other performers, according to backstage interviews by China Central Television.Chang has been popular on the mainland since the early 2000s and Ouyang has been very active on TV dramas and reality shows in the past few years.But their participation in the gala was obstructed by Taiwan regional authorities as the MAC claimed they are facilitating the Communist Party of China's reunification agenda and promoting a Taiwan version of "one country, two systems.""Taiwan entertainers should consider 'national dignity,' social impact and related laws when attending activities in the mainland," the MAC said with a threatening tone.Mainland netizens and analysts slammed the move, saying that the Tsai Ing-Wen government is resorting to all possible measures, no matter how ridiculous, to politicize cultural affairs and thwart exchanges to foment mutual mistrust."I have been listening to Chang's music from primary school. Is Tsai going to announce it is illegal? Point to me which article of the law she violated (to attend the gala)!" an internet net user posted on Sina Weibo."I did not know Ouyang was born in Taiwan but what's the point of stopping two women from singing at a mainland gala? Is that so important in your secessionist agenda?" said another.Wang Jianmin, a Taiwan-affairs expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that Tsai authorities have been putting up both economic and cultural barriers for cross-Straits communications.They are also spreading "green terror" to cut exchanges, which are the basis for mutual understanding, Wang said, citing legislation and political intimidation as major tools.The island's economic authorities have introduced a new rule banning mainland technology companies from carrying out operations in Taiwan without an official license. As a result, the Taiwan agent for mainland's streaming platform iQIYI will have to cease services for Taiwan viewers starting October 15."But Taiwan compatriots should not yield to such intimidation, as promoting cultural communication and carrying goodwill from each side of the Straits is in line with the historic trend," Wang said.