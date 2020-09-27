Industry alliance set up to build up computing power throughout China

A view of the cloud computing data center in the Liuwu New Area in Lhasa, capital of Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Photo: Courtesy of Ningsuan Technologies

An industry alliance of computing was established on Saturday in Lanzhou, Northwest China's Gansu Province to balance the supply and demand of computing sector and optimize computing power resources in the east and the west regions of China.The alliance, aiming to integrate and compute data from both the east and west parts of the country, was jointly launched by the State Information Center (SIC), the Development and Reform Commission of Gansu Province and of Shenzhen Municipality, Shanghai Minhang District government, including companies such as Huawei and Tencent and other scientific institutions.According to SIC, the shortage of computing power resources in the east and the shortage of data resources in the west of the country coexist, and the regional digital infrastructure and application space layout need to be optimized urgently, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Gansu Province will give full play to its local energy and computing resources advantages, combine the strong points of the digital economy industry in Shanghai and Shenzhen, and undertake the demand for computing power in a targeted way, according to a statement of the alliance.Therefore, a sharing passage will connect the data centers in the Yangtze River Delta region and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay area with AI computing centers in Northwest China.Liu Yunan, director of SIC, said the alliance will not only ensure the digital development of the eastern region, but also create new poles of digital economic growth in the central and western provinces, which will help form a new pattern of coordinated development between the eastern and western regions linked by data.The eastern region has strong innovation capacity, but lacks computing infrastructure resources. The central and western regions are rich in energy and computing resources, while industries are relatively low-end, said the SIC in March.By optimizing the spatial distribution of digital infrastructure and applications, it will help form a national market featuring free flow of data, on-demand allocation and effective data sharing.