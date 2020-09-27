Photo taken with a drone shows the "yellow lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2020. The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-seperated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Photo taken with a drone shows the "black lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2020. The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-seperated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Photo taken with a drone shows the "white lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2020. The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-seperated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

