Happy birthday:Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to business dealings. This will prove to be a good time to make commitments or sign contracts. Proceed with confidence, but do not forget to always read the fine print. Your lucky numbers: 1, 2, 6, 11, 14.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A difficult roadblock will prove frustrating, but will also provide you with greater insight into who you are. This will make a great stepping off point to think about who you want to be. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Do not be afraid about sharing your fears and worries with someone close to you. You will not be helping anyone by trying to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Love is looking up for you. Some playful flirting may lead to something more than you expected. Furthering your education will be a great way to find what you need to get ahead. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)The many ups and downs you experience today may have you feeling like you are riding a roller coaster. Fortunately, you don't have to go it alone. Family and friends will be great sources of support. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Take some time out today to put serious matters aside and just have some fun. You will learn a lot about yourself by letting your hair down. An investment in furthering your education will pay off in the end. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Do not waste your time or energy time on petty squabbles. You will be far happier if you just let unimportant points of contention go. Your financial luck is about to take a turn for the better. You may soon have an opportunity to make a lucrative investment. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Fortune will be on your side as you go about your day. Everything will just seem to come together, making this an excellent time to push your luck a bit. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Go ahead and pursue something different today. This break from the norm will motivate you and get those creative juices flowing. Financial matters are looking up. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Someone close to you is not being completely honest with you. Give them the benefit of the doubt before you start throwing accusations around. They might have a perfectly reasonable explanation for keeping some information quiet. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You may find yourself standing center stage today. Your leadership abilities and problem-solving skills will be in great demand. An unexpected message will bring good news. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Rash decisions will damage your reputation. Stay patient and do your best to gather as much information about a situation as you can before you proceed. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Make sure you thank those people who have always been there for you. Some troubling times are ahead and you will need their support again. ✭✭✭