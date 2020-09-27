Crossword for teabreak

Published: 2020/9/27

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Spanish for "house"

  5 Rose garden pest

 10 Downhill sliders

 14 Gung ho

 15 Stepping on money, e.g., in Thailand

 16 Ostentatious display

 17 What a U2 singer keeps?

 19 "Omigosh!"

 20 Build up

 21 Possessive for a couple

 23 Snapshot, informally

 24 Monsoon season events

 25 Gothic typeface, for instance?

 28 Summer hours in NYC

 29 Word before "love" or "story"

 31 Bit of color

 32 Kind of poodle

 33 Singer Mai or Fitzgerald

 35 From an earlier time

 36 Muscle-firmness measure?

 39 Japanese noodle soup

 42 Distort

 43 Beast of burden

 46 Former No. 1 tennis player Chris

 47 Pandora's boxful, mostly

 49 End of many URLs

 50 Musical by Homer Simpson?

 53 Kind of lab dish

 55 Gold, on a Spanish galleon

 56 Baby seal

 57 Took out, as a wrong answer

 58 Big shots

 60 Percussion instrument that doesn't wobble around?

 63 Berry from a palm

 64 It completes "El Nino"

 65 Guitar forerunner

 66 Some Christmas bulbs, briefly

 67 Family heir, perhaps

 68 British boarding school

DOWN



  1 Nightclub with stage performances

  2 Guacamole ingredient

  3 Las Vegas nickname

  4 Decorate

  5 Be sore

  6 Snoop

  7 Chart-topper

  8 "Can we open a window?"

  9 Voice opposition

 10 Person who works with bugs?

 11 Decorative pool with fish

 12 Encroach

 13 Ghostly apparition

 18 Sign of age on a car

 22 Chopper part

 25 Board game reference

 26 Wallet material from a sea creature

 27 One may be scanned for viruses

 30 '90s chihuahua toon

 34 Amtrak's bullet train

 36 Time in office

 37 Like draft beer

 38 Hooting bird

 39 Opposite of addition

 40 Insatiable greed

 41 Note-worthy thing?

 43 Behaves badly

 44 Kia SUV

 45 Tiny bit

 48 Light on one's feet

 51 Obligatory acts

 52 Vision-related

 54 American symbol

 57 Biblical location within "sedentary life"

 59 Malia, to Sasha, for short

 61 Longtime quarterback Manning

 62 Kerfuffle

Solution


Newspaper headline: Crossword


