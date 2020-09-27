Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Spanish for "house"5 Rose garden pest10 Downhill sliders14 Gung ho15 Stepping on money, e.g., in Thailand16 Ostentatious display17 What a U2 singer keeps?19 "Omigosh!"20 Build up21 Possessive for a couple23 Snapshot, informally24 Monsoon season events25 Gothic typeface, for instance?28 Summer hours in NYC29 Word before "love" or "story"31 Bit of color32 Kind of poodle33 Singer Mai or Fitzgerald35 From an earlier time36 Muscle-firmness measure?39 Japanese noodle soup42 Distort43 Beast of burden46 Former No. 1 tennis player Chris47 Pandora's boxful, mostly49 End of many URLs50 Musical by Homer Simpson?53 Kind of lab dish55 Gold, on a Spanish galleon56 Baby seal57 Took out, as a wrong answer58 Big shots60 Percussion instrument that doesn't wobble around?63 Berry from a palm64 It completes "El Nino"65 Guitar forerunner66 Some Christmas bulbs, briefly67 Family heir, perhaps68 British boarding school1 Nightclub with stage performances2 Guacamole ingredient3 Las Vegas nickname4 Decorate5 Be sore6 Snoop7 Chart-topper8 "Can we open a window?"9 Voice opposition10 Person who works with bugs?11 Decorative pool with fish12 Encroach13 Ghostly apparition18 Sign of age on a car22 Chopper part25 Board game reference26 Wallet material from a sea creature27 One may be scanned for viruses30 '90s chihuahua toon34 Amtrak's bullet train36 Time in office37 Like draft beer38 Hooting bird39 Opposite of addition40 Insatiable greed41 Note-worthy thing?43 Behaves badly44 Kia SUV45 Tiny bit48 Light on one's feet51 Obligatory acts52 Vision-related54 American symbol57 Biblical location within "sedentary life"59 Malia, to Sasha, for short61 Longtime quarterback Manning62 Kerfuffle

Solution