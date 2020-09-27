Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Spanish for "house"
5 Rose garden pest
10 Downhill sliders
14 Gung ho
15 Stepping on money, e.g., in Thailand
16 Ostentatious display
17 What a U2 singer keeps?
19 "Omigosh!"
20 Build up
21 Possessive for a couple
23 Snapshot, informally
24 Monsoon season events
25 Gothic typeface, for instance?
28 Summer hours in NYC
29 Word before "love" or "story"
31 Bit of color
32 Kind of poodle
33 Singer Mai or Fitzgerald
35 From an earlier time
36 Muscle-firmness measure?
39 Japanese noodle soup
42 Distort
43 Beast of burden
46 Former No. 1 tennis player Chris
47 Pandora's boxful, mostly
49 End of many URLs
50 Musical by Homer Simpson?
53 Kind of lab dish
55 Gold, on a Spanish galleon
56 Baby seal
57 Took out, as a wrong answer
58 Big shots
60 Percussion instrument that doesn't wobble around?
63 Berry from a palm
64 It completes "El Nino"
65 Guitar forerunner
66 Some Christmas bulbs, briefly
67 Family heir, perhaps
68 British boarding schoolDOWN
1 Nightclub with stage performances
2 Guacamole ingredient
3 Las Vegas nickname
4 Decorate
5 Be sore
6 Snoop
7 Chart-topper
8 "Can we open a window?"
9 Voice opposition
10 Person who works with bugs?
11 Decorative pool with fish
12 Encroach
13 Ghostly apparition
18 Sign of age on a car
22 Chopper part
25 Board game reference
26 Wallet material from a sea creature
27 One may be scanned for viruses
30 '90s chihuahua toon
34 Amtrak's bullet train
36 Time in office
37 Like draft beer
38 Hooting bird
39 Opposite of addition
40 Insatiable greed
41 Note-worthy thing?
43 Behaves badly
44 Kia SUV
45 Tiny bit
48 Light on one's feet
51 Obligatory acts
52 Vision-related
54 American symbol
57 Biblical location within "sedentary life"
59 Malia, to Sasha, for short
61 Longtime quarterback Manning
62 Kerfuffle
SolutionNewspaper headline: Crossword