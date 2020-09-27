Audi fulfills promise and plans for next Golden Decade growth in China

An Audi Q5L Sportback debuts at Auto China 2020 on Saturday.

Audi showcased a line-up of new debuts at Auto China 2020 on Saturday, highlighting the brand power and "In China, For China" commitment. Audi revealed future plan including carbon neutral pledge, electronic vehicle development, and autopilot. Audi will also deepen cooperation with FAW Group by increasing locally produced models.Among the new debuts, one world premiere, one Asia Premiere, and five China debuts have been showcased during the auto show on Saturday, including Audi Q5L Sportback, Q4 e-tron, e-tron Sportback, RS Q8, R8 Coupe, and RS 5 Sportback.The Audi Q5L Sportback, designed specifically for Chinese consumers, is making its global debut at the auto show on Saturday - the first time ever that Audi is unveiling the standard and long wheelbase versions at the same time - further proof of the brand's strong commitment to the Chinese market, according to a report by Audi sent to the Global Times."As a pioneer for future technologies, China is setting the pace in many key areas. The market is of vital importance for us and I consider it a top priority. I am convinced that both the Q4 e-tron concept and the Q5L Sportback will definitely delight our customers in China," said Markus Duesmann, chairman of the Board of Management and member of the Board of Management for Technical Development and Product Lines at Audi AG, on Saturday.As part of Audi's plan for its next Golden Decade of growth in China, it will locally produce 12 models with FAW-VW by 2022. Production of Audi e-tron electric car has already started in Changchun and it will go on sale later this year.As the first foreign premium car brand to enter the Chinese market, Audi has more than 30 years of successful experience in China, which it attributed to its strong partnership with FAW Group in China."Audi and FAW Group have the strongest partnership in China's automotive industry, and hand-in-hand we will build another golden decade for Audi in China," Audi China President Werner Eichhorn told the Global Times on Friday. "We are confident now, and the idea to talk about a Golden Decade is not our isolated idea, it's driven by our business partner. We are really optimistic about the years to come," Eichhorn added.According to Eichhorn, the best sales year for Audi in China may be 2020. "Audi is quite optimistic after the down dip in February [due to the epidemic], now our premium market is going up and we are doing our market share."In terms of sustainable development, Audi is transforming into a provider of electric mobility, and has pledged to reduce carbon emission.By 2025, Audi expects to launch more than 30 electric models, 20 of which will be purely electric, on the global market under Audi's Roadmap E. And electric models will account for 40 percent of total sales.Audi China aims to contribute to the fight against climate change by reducing carbon dioxide emissions from its Chinese production base to zero by 2030, in tandem with partner FAW-Volkswagen.On a largeer scale, Volkswagen Group, of which Audi has been a member since 1956, will strive to achieve carbon neutrality, including in the Chinese market by 2050. Audi plans to reduce its carbon footprint by about 30 percent within five years.Audi AG has branches in more than 100 markets and 16 production sites in 11 countries around the world. Audi delivered 1.846 million Audi brand cars, 8,205 Lamborghini sports cars and 53,183 Ducati motorcycles to customers in 2019.