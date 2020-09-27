China's 1937 film 'Crossroads' to have a theatrical re-production

China's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will stage an adaptation of the 1937 classic film Crossroads from October 17 to 25.Directed by Shen Xiling and starring Bai Yang and Zhao Dan, Crossroads tells the story of young people's choices and lives during the war with Japan and the Great Depression of the 1930s. It is still considered a classic more than 80 years after its initial release.The theatrical version will be directed by Huang Ying, who has a number of innovative theatrical productions to his name."I am excited to stage such a classic film, but it was a big challenge for me to transform it from a movie to a theatrical play," said Huang.For the show, Huang planned on combining the stage telling and the movie as its background, the two working together to tell the complete story."In both the film and the play, young people need to face challenges head on, make their own choices at the crossroads and always have hope for the future," says Zhao Tiechun, vice president of NCPA, on Sunday.