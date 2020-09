Malaysians gain Chinese cultural enrichment with touch of nature

Malaysian dancers perform traditional dancing during the opening ceremony of the China-Malaysia Culture and Tourism Month-Fun with Nature campaign in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 26, 2020. The China-Malaysia Culture and Tourism Month-Fun with Nature campaign kicked off on Saturday at Malaysia's National Zoo, drawing over 1,000 visitors on its first day. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

People appreciate Chinese painting during the China-Malaysia Culture and Tourism Month-Fun with Nature campaign in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 26, 2020. The China-Malaysia Culture and Tourism Month-Fun with Nature campaign kicked off on Saturday at Malaysia's National Zoo, drawing over 1,000 visitors on its first day. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

People watch Malaysia-style martial arts during the opening ceremony of the China-Malaysia Culture and Tourism Month-Fun with Nature campaign in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 26, 2020. The China-Malaysia Culture and Tourism Month-Fun with Nature campaign kicked off on Saturday at Malaysia's National Zoo, drawing over 1,000 visitors on its first day. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

A Malaysian woman performs Chinese zither, or Guzheng, during the opening ceremony of the China-Malaysia Culture and Tourism Month-Fun with Nature campaign in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 26, 2020. The China-Malaysia Culture and Tourism Month-Fun with Nature campaign kicked off on Saturday at Malaysia's National Zoo, drawing over 1,000 visitors on its first day. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Guests and actors pose for photos during the opening ceremony of the China-Malaysia Culture and Tourism Month-Fun with Nature campaign in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 26, 2020. The China-Malaysia Culture and Tourism Month-Fun with Nature campaign kicked off on Saturday at Malaysia's National Zoo, drawing over 1,000 visitors on its first day. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)