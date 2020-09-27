New movie from short video app Kuaishou sets eyes on China's 30 million truck drivers

Cast members for My Brother Photo: Courtesy of Kuaishou

Poster for My Brother Photo: Courtesy of Kuaishou

Chinese short video app Kuaishou released its very first film production My Brother on Friday. Directed by Xia Banchang, the movie about China's 30 million truck drivers stars amateur actor Bao Ge, also a real truck driver and an influencer on Kuaishou with more than 4 million followers.According to the director, the movie is more like a documentary, recording the life of China's truck drivers, who need to travel from one place to another and eat and sleep in their trucks."It is the true story of these drivers, who have to live in their trucks and be separated from the public due to long driving hours," said Xia.The movie is the latest attempt by Kuaishou, a platform through which many ordinary people have become online sensations, to tailor something for influencers.