Chinese oil painters launch artistic event on ecological civilization

The poster of the art exhibition in the Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture. Photo: Courtesy to the Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture art exhibition.





More than 40 renowned Chinese oil painters joined an artistic event exploring the subject of eco-civilization on Wednesday in the Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Guizhou Province.



The art event celebrates the 4th China Greening Exposition, and also follows the trajectory of encouraging green development in China. The event consisted of three parts: an art field trip, a life drawing session, and an oil painting exhibition. Artists focused on portraying the real scenery of the Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture. Well-established Chinese oil painters such as Luo Zhongli, who is best known for his work Father (1980), and Xu jinjiang, a well recognized Chinese actor based in Hong Kong who is also known as a skilled painter, also took part in the event.





Artist Luo zhongli makes a speech at the Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture. Photo: Courtesy to the Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture art exhibition.