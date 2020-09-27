In rush to meet Apple’s big day, suppliers offer record bonuses

A man tries the new iPhone 11 at an Apple store in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province on Friday. Photo: IC

Several of Apple's contract factories are carrying out recruiting drives, with some providing record-high bonuses of up to 15,000 yuan ($2,199) per person, which experts said reflected the recovery of the market from the disruption of the pandemic as well as Apple's coming launch in October.Pegatron Corp's Shanghai plant is offering bigger bonuses and it has also changed the age requirements, according to a manager with a recruitment company that's associated with Pegatron, a supplier of Apple.Each successful candidate will receive a 15,000-yuan bonus after working for a certain period, which is 3,800 yuan more than in early September, according to the manager. She said hiring will continue even during the National Day holidays.The recruitment company also claimed that it adjusted the age range from 18-38 to 16-42, meaning that it would now hire minors.A source with Taiwan-based assembler Pegatron Corp, however, told the Global Times that the company isn't offering bigger bonuses and it hasn't changed its age requirements. He admitted that the company is hiring at the moment, without saying why.Incentives for new workers are also available at other Apple suppliers such as Foxconn that are competing with Pegatron for staff.A director surnamed Wang at a recruitment company for Foxconn plants based in Central China' Henan Province said that new hires will get a bonus of 11,000 bonus yuan after three months. Even so, there aren't enough workers.Some of these workers will be sent to the production lines for Apple, said Wang.However, bonuses for new staff vary widely by location. A recruitment manager with a Foxconn plant in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, said the bonus is less than 1,000 yuan. The factory is still short of workers.However, he understands that plants in other locations like Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, offer bonuses of up to 13,000 yuan.Apple and Foxconn did not respond to queries from the Global Times as of press time.Liang Zhenpeng, an industry analyst, told the Global Times on Sunday that businesses are rushing to make up for losses during the epidemic, which partially explains the mass recruitment by Apple's suppliers.The hiring drives may also have something to do with the expansion of production for Apple's new devices including the iPhone 12, Liang said.Apple could unveil its all-new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphone models in a live-stream on October 13, Daily Express reported on Sunday.