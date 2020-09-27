View of Confucius Temple in Qufu, E China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/27 19:59:47

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows a view of the Confucius Temple in Qufu, hometown of ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius, in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)


 

Posted in: CHINA
