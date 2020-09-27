Shenzhen's Futian Museum holds opening exhibition

Photo: Courtesy of Futian Museum

The Futian Museum, a new art museum in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, held its opening exhibition on Friday.Taking "aesthetic education" as its theme, the exhibition puts on display 121 artworks from more than 20 well-known Chinese artists that explore the use of art to educate, enlighten and nurture people.The exhibition is also a major cultural event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Shenzhen, which is an important part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area."The Futian district is an advanced demonstration area for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The promotion of the art industry and its prosperous development can bring further comprehensive development and prosperity to the Futian district and Shenzhen," Xu Li, the secretary of the Party Subcommittee of the Chinese Artists Association, said in the video address congratulating the museum on its opening.