Agriculturalists harvest experimental rice as part of a project led by renowned Chinese agronomist Yuan Longping in the Hinggan Mountains in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday. This rice can grow in fields that are high in salt and alkaline, and the yield is 533.95 kilograms on a land parcel of 0.06 hectares. Official data showed that China produced 209.6 million tons of rice in 2019. Photo: cnsphoto