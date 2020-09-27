Farmers in Hebei develope mode to breed river crabs in fields

Villagers collect crabs at paddy fields also used as crab breeding base in Leidianzi Village of Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 27, 2020. Local farmers here developed a mode to breed the river crabs in fields where rice is grown taking the advantage of the ecological relationship between rice and crabs that helps reduce the use of pesticides and crab feed. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

