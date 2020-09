An Afghan female presents a program for a local TV channel in Herat city, western Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2020. (Photo by Elaha Sahel/Xinhua)

An Afghan female prepares to present news program for a local TV channel in Herat city, western Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2020. (Photo by Elaha Sahel/Xinhua)

An Afghan female works at a local radio station in Herat city, western Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2020. (Photo by Elaha Sahel/Xinhua)