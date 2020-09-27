Scenery of Danxia landform scenic area in Shaanxi

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 24, 2020 shows the scenery of Danxia landform scenic area in Longzhou Town of Jingbian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows tourists visiting the Danxia landform scenic area in Longzhou Town of Jingbian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

