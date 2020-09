Judge Hendrik Steenhuis arrives to attend the hearing in the trial of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on Monday in the high-security courtroom of the Schiphol Judicial Complex, in Badhoevedorp, the Netherlands. Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was covering the Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur route, was shot down by a Buk missile on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers, including many Dutch, were killed. Photo: AFP