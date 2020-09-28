Rising national confidence







Editor's Note:A recent survey conducted by the Global Times Research Center, in partnership with DATA 100, found that since the beginning of the "13th Five-Year Plan" (2016 - 2020) period, Chinese people's confidence has seen an increase in different fields, as the survey found that more than 50 percent of the respondents approve China's economic, military, scientific and technological, and medical development during the 13th Five-Year Plan period, while more than 60 percent of the respondents believe that China's economic situation would return to its pre-epidemic state within a year.





