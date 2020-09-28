Xi to attend Martyrs' Day event, present flower baskets to deceased heroes

A ceremony presenting flower baskets to deceased national heroes on the Martyrs' Day is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 30, 2019. (File photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state, will join representatives from all walks of life in presenting flower baskets to deceased national heroes on the morning of Sept. 30, the Martyrs' Day, according to an official statement released Monday.The event will be held at Tian'anmen Square and live broadcast by the China Media Group, the statement said.