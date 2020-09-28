2 militants killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight

Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard near the site of a gunfight at village Samboora of Pulwama district, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 28, 2020. Two militants were killed in an ongoing fierce gunfight in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Monday. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A woman looks outside from the window of a house damaged in a gunfight at village Samboora of Pulwama district, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 28, 2020. Two militants were killed in an ongoing fierce gunfight in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Monday. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

People gather outside a house as seen from a broken glass pane after a gunfight at village Samboora of Pulwama district, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 28, 2020. Two militants were killed in an ongoing fierce gunfight in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Monday. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard on top of an armored vehicle near the site of a gunfight at village Samboora of Pulwama district, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 28, 2020. Two militants were killed in an ongoing fierce gunfight in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Monday. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)