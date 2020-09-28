Fenglin major bridge finishes final stage for closure in Xingyi, Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows the Fenglin major bridge to be closed in Xingyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The bridge, as part of the beltway project in Xingyi, finished its final stage for closure on Monday. The construction of the bridge kicked off in March 2018 and is expected to be put into service by the end of 2020. (Xinhua)

