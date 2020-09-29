Calvin Tai Chi-kin to succeed Charles Li Xiaojia as HKEX chief executive
Charles Li Xiaojia on Tue informed HKEX of his wish to seek early retirement. Li will remain as HKEX chief executive until Dec 31.
Calvin Tai Chi-kin has been announced to act as interim chief executive of HKEX effective Jan 1, 2021, following Li’s retirement.
