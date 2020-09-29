Calvin Tai Chi-kin to succeed Charles Li Xiaojia as HKEX chief executive

Source: Globaltimes.cn Published: 2020/9/29 17:56:40

File photo of Charles Li Xiaojia. Photo: CFP

Charles Li Xiaojia on Tue informed HKEX of his wish to seek early retirement. Li will remain as HKEX chief executive until Dec 31. 

Calvin Tai Chi-kin has been announced to act as interim chief executive of HKEX effective Jan 1, 2021, following Li’s retirement.

Posted in: HK/MACAO/TAIWAN
blog comments powered by Disqus