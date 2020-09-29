Achievement presentation of police UAV training courses held in Anshan

A police officer adjusts the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) during the achievement presentation of the police UAV training courses for senior police officers in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 29, 2020. The achievement presentation of the police UAV training courses for senior police officers across the country was held in Anshan on Tuesday. Several practical and actual combat drills, including aerial reconnaissance, precise targeting of relief goods, collaborative application of police UAVs and acquisition of geographic information, were displayed during the presentation. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drops life-saving equipment during the achievement presentation of the police UAV training courses for senior police officers in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 29, 2020.

Police officers enter the site of the achievement presentation of the police unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) training courses for senior police officers in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 29, 2020.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) fly in a formation during the achievement presentation of the police UAV training courses for senior police officers in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 29, 2020.

Combo photo shows a traversing machine searching and piercing a fixed target (balloon) during the achievement presentation of the police unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) training courses for senior police officers in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 29, 2020.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drops an illuminating projectile during the achievement presentation of the police UAV training courses for senior police officers in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 29, 2020.