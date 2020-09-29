Projects of 220 KV transformer substations under construction in Xinjiang

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows the construction site of a 220 KV transformer substation in Qira County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As a result of industrial development and the optimizing of energy structure from coal to electricity in recent years, the power demand in Hotan Prefecture has increased. The State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has correspondingly pushed forward the projects of 220 KV transformer substations in Hotan City and Qira County, which are expected to be put into use by the end of this year, as a way to optimize electric power network and improve the capacity of electric power supply. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A worker is busy at the construction site of a 220 KV transformer substation in Qira County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2020. As a result of industrial development and the optimizing of energy structure from coal to electricity in recent years, the power demand in Hotan Prefecture has increased. The State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has correspondingly pushed forward the projects of 220 KV transformer substations in Hotan City and Qira County, which are expected to be put into use by the end of this year, as a way to optimize electric power network and improve the capacity of electric power supply. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows workers working on a pylon at the Taklimakan Desert in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As a result of industrial development and the optimizing of energy structure from coal to electricity in recent years, the power demand in Hotan Prefecture has increased. The State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has correspondingly pushed forward the projects of 220 KV transformer substations in Hotan City and Qira County, which are expected to be put into use by the end of this year, as a way to optimize electric power network and improve the capacity of electric power supply. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows the construction site of a 220 KV transformer substation in Hotan City of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As a result of industrial development and the optimizing of energy structure from coal to electricity in recent years, the power demand in Hotan Prefecture has increased. The State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has correspondingly pushed forward the projects of 220 KV transformer substations in Hotan City and Qira County, which are expected to be put into use by the end of this year, as a way to optimize electric power network and improve the capacity of electric power supply. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)