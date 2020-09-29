Aerial view of colourful salt pans in SW China's Tibet

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows salt pans in Naxi Township of Mangkam County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Local people follow a traditional salt harvesting method by collecting brines from salt mines and ponds and evaporating them in the sun until crystallization. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

