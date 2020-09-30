Lessons from a million COVID-19 deaths: Global Times editorial
Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/30 13:32:56
The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed a million on Tuesday. If international society has neither the ability nor resolve to reflect on this fiasco, or should the US continue to take a passive attitude or even resist global cooperation in the pandemic fight, then mankind will have to pay an even more painful price.
