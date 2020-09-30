100-day birthday celebrated for twin cubs of South China tiger in Guangzhou

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/30 13:48:13

Twin cubs of South China tiger have fun at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2020. Twin cubs of South China tiger, born on June 7, celebrated their 100-day birthday on Monday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Twin cubs of South China tiger have fun at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2020. Twin cubs of South China tiger, born on June 7, celebrated their 100-day birthday on Monday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Twin cubs of South China tiger have fun at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2020. Twin cubs of South China tiger, born on June 7, celebrated their 100-day birthday on Monday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Twin cubs of South China tiger have fun at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2020. Twin cubs of South China tiger, born on June 7, celebrated their 100-day birthday on Monday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Twin cubs of South China tiger have fun at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2020. Twin cubs of South China tiger, born on June 7, celebrated their 100-day birthday on Monday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus