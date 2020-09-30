Seeking 'independence' via 'constitutional amendment' will get Taiwan secessionists burned: Taiwan Affairs Office

Fighter jets conduct elephant walk during a round-the-clock combat power exercise organized by an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command on January 8, 2020.Photo:China Military

A small group of Taiwan secessionists shouldn't underestimate Beijing's resolution in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity and should not go further in the evil road of seeking independence through "constitutional amendments," the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said Wednesday at a regular press conference. "They should stop playing with fire or they will get themselves burned," Ma Xiaoguang, the spokesperson for the office, warned.It's reported that the Taiwan "Legislature" decided to set up a committee pushing for "constitutional amendments" starting in the new term. Some Democratic Progressive Party legislators said they would promote the use of "Taiwan" when joining international organizations and participating in international activities. Responding to this, Ma said that this is a blunt act of seeking "independence."Ma said the mainland will give high attention to the silly moves of the small group of Taiwan secessionists. Seeking independence via "constitutional amendments" will only drag the island of Taiwan into a serious disaster, Ma said. "It's hoped that Taiwan compatriots will maintain a high degree of vigilance. Only by opposing and containing 'Taiwan independence' with concrete actions, can we maintain the peaceful development of cross-Straits ties," he said.Global Times