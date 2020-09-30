China set to welcome eight days of national holiday

A tourist is seen at the seaside of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2020. China is set to welcome eight days of national holiday this year as the Mid-Autumn Festival coincide with the country's National Day. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows people enjoying themselves at the seaside of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province. China is set to welcome eight days of national holiday this year as the Mid-Autumn Festival coincide with the country's National Day. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows people enjoying themselves on the sea of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province. China is set to welcome eight days of national holiday this year as the Mid-Autumn Festival coincide with the country's National Day. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

People enjoy themselves at the seaside of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 29, 2020. China is set to welcome eight days of national holiday this year as the Mid-Autumn Festival coincide with the country's National Day. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows people taking sailing boats on the sea in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province. China is set to welcome eight days of national holiday this year as the Mid-Autumn Festival coincides with the country's National Day. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows a seaside view of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province. China is set to welcome eight days of national holiday this year as the Mid-Autumn Festival coincide with the country's National Day. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows people enjoying themselves at the seaside of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province. China is set to welcome eight days of national holiday this year as the Mid-Autumn Festival coincide with the country's National Day. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)