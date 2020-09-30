Light and projection shows staged at buildings in Chengdu

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2020 shows a light show staged at buildings in Chengdu Financial City in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of light and projection shows take place in Chengdu every night from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10. (Photo by Zhang Kefan/Xinhua)

A man takes photos of a projection show staged at Sichuan Library in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 29, 2020. A series of light and projection shows take place in Chengdu every night from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10. (Photo by Zhang Kefan/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2020 shows a light show staged at Global Center in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of light and projection shows take place in Chengdu every night from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10. (Photo by Zhang Kefan/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2020 shows a light show staged at Global Center in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of light and projection shows take place in Chengdu every night from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10. (Photo by Zhang Kefan/Xinhua)

A man takes photos of a light show staged at Sichuan Library in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 29, 2020. A series of light and projection shows take place in Chengdu every night from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10. (Photo by Zhang Kefan/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2020 shows a light show staged at buildings in Chengdu Financial City in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of light and projection shows take place in Chengdu every night from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10. (Photo by Zhang Kefan/Xinhua)