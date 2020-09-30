Xinjiang invests 397.3 billion yuan between 2014 and 2019 in road construction

Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2020 shows school buses running on a road to Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang has invested 397.3 billion yuan (around 58.3 billion U.S. dollars) between 2014 and 2019 in road construction, local authorities said. This was 1.53 times the total investment in road construction in Xinjiang between 1949 and 2013, said the regional transport department. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Worker Li Mingyou walks on a dune at the construction site of a road connecting Yuli and Qiemo counties, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2020. It is the third road crossing the Taklimakan Desert, the world's second-largest shifting desert. Xinjiang has invested 397.3 billion yuan (around 58.3 billion U.S. dollars) between 2014 and 2019 in road construction, local authorities said. This was 1.53 times the total investment in road construction in Xinjiang between 1949 and 2013, said the regional transport department. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2020 shows a winding road in Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang has invested 397.3 billion yuan (around 58.3 billion U.S. dollars) between 2014 and 2019 in road construction, local authorities said. This was 1.53 times the total investment in road construction in Xinjiang between 1949 and 2013, said the regional transport department. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2019 shows a riverbank road along Bostan Lake of Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang has invested 397.3 billion yuan (around 58.3 billion U.S. dollars) between 2014 and 2019 in road construction, local authorities said. This was 1.53 times the total investment in road construction in Xinjiang between 1949 and 2013, said the regional transport department. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Bulldozers work at the construction site of a road connecting Yuli and Qiemo counties, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2020. It is the third road crossing the Taklimakan Desert, the world's second-largest shifting desert. Xinjiang has invested 397.3 billion yuan (around 58.3 billion U.S. dollars) between 2014 and 2019 in road construction, local authorities said. This was 1.53 times the total investment in road construction in Xinjiang between 1949 and 2013, said the regional transport department. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)