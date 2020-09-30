Riding pedal boat made from recycled materials

Palestinian fisherman Sary Alrdeea, 21, rides a pedal boat near the coast of the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, Sept. 29, 2020. Sary and his older brother Mohammed have made a custom-built pedal boat from recycled materials. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian fisherman Sary Alrdeea, 21, rides a pedal boat near the coast of the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, Sept. 29, 2020. Sary and his older brother Mohammed have made a custom-built pedal boat from recycled materials. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian fisherman Mohammed Alrdeea, 24, rides a pedal boat near the coast of the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, Sept. 29, 2020. Mohammed and his younger brother Sary have made a custom-built pedal boat from recycled materials. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian fisherman Sary Alrdeea, 21, rides a pedal boat near the coast of the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, Sept. 29, 2020. Sary and his older brother Mohammed have made a custom-built pedal boat from recycled materials. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)