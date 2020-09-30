Temple fair kicks off in Longmen Ancient Town of Hangzhou

Tourists visit a temple fair in Longmen Ancient Town of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2020. The temple fair kicked off here on Tuesday held various activities including lantern riddle, folk dance performance and unique folk custom display. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

