Harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in E China village

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/30 20:49:50

Children take part in a painting competition with their parents during a harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in Longxi Village, Yiwu City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Children have fun on a harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in Longxi Village, Yiwu City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Children take part in a painting competition with their parents during a harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in Longxi Village, Yiwu City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Tourists admire scenery of farm fields during a harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in Longxi Village, Yiwu City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Tourists admire scenery of farm fields during a harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in Longxi Village, Yiwu City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Blossoming sunflowers are seen during a harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in Longxi Village, Yiwu City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus