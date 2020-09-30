Harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in E China village

Children take part in a painting competition with their parents during a harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in Longxi Village, Yiwu City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children have fun on a harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in Longxi Village, Yiwu City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists admire scenery of farm fields during a harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in Longxi Village, Yiwu City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Blossoming sunflowers are seen during a harvest festival held to welcome China's National Day holiday in Longxi Village, Yiwu City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)