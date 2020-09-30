Fighter jets head for take-off on taxiway before flight

Source: China Military Online Published: 2020/9/30 21:10:33

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the taxiway during a real-combat flight training exercise in mid September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)


 

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi out of aircraft hangars successively onto the flightline during a real-combat flight training exercise in mid September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)


 

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command gives his regards to ground crews before taxiing out during a real-combat flight training exercise in mid September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)


 

