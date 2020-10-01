Ecological conservation in Yunnan

Two Asian elephants frolic with each other in a jungle near the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 12, 2019. Though Yunnan accounts for only 4.1 percent of China's land area, the province is yet deemed "Kingdom of Animals and Plants" and "Gene Bank of Species" because it harbors more than 50 percent of the country's biological species. In recent years, China has made significant achievements in ecological conservation with the enforcement of laws, policies and other measures, such as the construction of national parks and a ban on forest logging. Yunnan has established 166 nature reserves at different levels, protecting about 90 percent of the typical ecosystem and 85 percent of important species, including Asian elephants and Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2019 shows a view of the Potatso National Park in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows dawn redwoods in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Two Asian elephants drink water with their trunks in a jungle near the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 13, 2019.

A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at the Yunnan Snub-nosed Monkey National Park in Shangri-La, Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 23, 2020.

A snub-nosed monkey is pictured at the Yunnan Snub-nosed Monkey National Park in Shangri-La, Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 23, 2020.

Stand-up paddling enthusiast Chen Jiajia (3rd R), who was also appointed a civil river conservator, patrols the Chuanfang River with teammates in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 13, 2019.

Photo taken on March 28, 2017 shows a view of the Meili Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province.