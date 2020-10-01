Railway station witnesses peaks in number of passengers ahead of National Day holiday

Travellers queue up to have their tickets checked at Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers ahead of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. Photo:Xinhua

Travellers visit an information desk at Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2020. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers ahead of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays.Photo:Xinhua