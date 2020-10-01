Xinjiang creates 2 million jobs in 6 years

Abdu Salam, a worker from Yengisar County, Kashgar, displays a piece of nang, a kind of flatbread, at a flatbread industrial park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2019. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region created some 2 million new jobs for its residents from 2014-19. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, Xinjiang has been vigorously implementing employment projects and enhanced vocational training, and has been expanding employment channels and capacity. From 2014-19, the total number of people employed in Xinjiang rose from 11.35 million to 13.3 million, according to a white paper on employment and labor rights in Xinjiang published by the State Council Information Office recently. More and more rural laborers are being employed in cities after skill training. The average annual increase in urban employment is more than 471,200 people, with 148,000 in southern Xinjiang, accounting for 31.4 percent.Photo:Xinhua
An employee works at a textile factory in Yuli County of Bayan Gol Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 24, 2020. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region created some 2 million new jobs for its residents from 2014-19. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, Xinjiang has been vigorously implementing employment projects and enhanced vocational training, and has been expanding employment channels and capacity. From 2014-19, the total number of people employed in Xinjiang rose from 11.35 million to 13.3 million, according to a white paper on employment and labor rights in Xinjiang published by the State Council Information Office recently. More and more rural laborers are being employed in cities after skill training. The average annual increase in urban employment is more than 471,200 people, with 148,000 in southern Xinjiang, accounting for 31.4 percent. Photo:Xinhua
A young employee prepares dried fruit orders at an e-commerce industrial park in Lop County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2020. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region created some 2 million new jobs for its residents from 2014-19. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, Xinjiang has been vigorously implementing employment projects and enhanced vocational training, and has been expanding employment channels and capacity. From 2014-19, the total number of people employed in Xinjiang rose from 11.35 million to 13.3 million, according to a white paper on employment and labor rights in Xinjiang published by the State Council Information Office recently. More and more rural laborers are being employed in cities after skill training. The average annual increase in urban employment is more than 471,200 people, with 148,000 in southern Xinjiang, accounting for 31.4 percent. Photo:Xinhua
Workers keeps records at a rabbit farm in Hotan County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2019. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region created some 2 million new jobs for its residents from 2014-19. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, Xinjiang has been vigorously implementing employment projects and enhanced vocational training, and has been expanding employment channels and capacity. From 2014-19, the total number of people employed in Xinjiang rose from 11.35 million to 13.3 million, according to a white paper on employment and labor rights in Xinjiang published by the State Council Information Office recently. More and more rural laborers are being employed in cities after skill training. The average annual increase in urban employment is more than 471,200 people, with 148,000 in southern Xinjiang, accounting for 31.4 percent. Photo:Xinhua