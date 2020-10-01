Hippopotamus pictured with 19-day-old cub in India's Botanical Garden

A Hippopotamus is pictured with her 19-day-old cub in Assam state Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati in India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 30, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A Hippopotamus is pictured with her 19-day-old cub in Assam state Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati in India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 30, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A Hippopotamus is pictured with her 19-day-old cub in Assam state Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati in India's northeastern state of Assam on Sept. 30, 2020.Photo:Xinhua