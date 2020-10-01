Primary schools reopens in Pakistan

Students wearing face masks sit in an auto-rickshaw to go to school in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sept. 30, 2020. Primary schools across the country reopened on Wednesday under strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures.Photo:Xinhua

A student walks into a disinfecting gate to enter a school in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sept. 30, 2020. Primary schools across the country reopened on Wednesday under strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. Photo:Xinhua

Students wearing face masks attend a class at a school in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sept. 30, 2020. Primary schools across the country reopened on Wednesday under strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures.Photo:Xinhua