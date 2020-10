Sweden aims to use 5G self-driving technology for future transport solutions

A screen shows real-time 3D environment outside the 5G self-driving electric bus during a two-week test project aiming at using 5G self-driving technology for future transport solutions in Djurgarden, Stockholm, capital of Sweden, Sept. 30, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A security supervisor monitors the test run of a 5G self-driving electric bus along a 1.5 kilometer route during a two-week test project aiming at using 5G self-driving technology for future transport solutions in Djurgarden, Stockholm, capital of Sweden, Sept. 30, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A 5G self-driving electric bus runs along a 1.5 kilometer route during a two-week test project aiming at using 5G self-driving technology for future transport solutions in Djurgarden, Stockholm, capital of Sweden, Sept. 30, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A 5G self-driving electric bus runs along a 1.5 kilometer route during a two-week test project aiming at using 5G self-driving technology for future transport solutions in Djurgarden, Stockholm, capital of Sweden, Sept. 30, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

A 5G self-driving electric bus runs along a 1.5 kilometer route during a two-week test project aiming at using 5G self-driving technology for future transport solutions in Djurgarden, Stockholm, capital of Sweden, Sept. 30, 2020.Photo:Xinhua