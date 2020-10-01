Hong Kong official confident in handling threats, no fear of sanctions: Carrie Lam

File photo:VCG

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that, Hong Kong officials are not afraid of sanctions and the regional government is confident to recover economy and handle threats after COVID-19 epidemic and anti-extradition bill riots.Thursday marks the 71st anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China.Lam made the remarks at a ceremony for the National Day on Wednesday. She said that, as a Hongkonger, she is proud of the nation's developments, expressing appreciation for the central government's help to Hong Kong during the epidemic, including building medical facilities and enacting the national security law for the region.She noted that a safe society is necessary to recover the economy after the riots. She slammed double-standard foreign governments making unreasonable accusations of Hong Kong regional government and launched so-called sanctions, but she and related officials will not fear and firmly safeguard national security.Lam also stressed that Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will more actively participate in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2016-20) and enhance the region's role as an international financial center and aviation hub.Director of central government's liaison office Luo Huining also attended the Thursday ceremony. He said that Hong Kong residents have been actively supporting the country's building since the reform and opening-up.But some Hong Kong residents intentionally downplay national consciousness and misinterpret "one country, two systems," Luo said, noting that enhancing national consciousness is an urgent and major issue for the HKSAR."Patriotism is an obligation not an option," Luo stressed.Luo visited some Hong Kong residents on Thursday morning, such as a 74-year-old woman who donated HK$110,000 earlier to the mainland for the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic."Your act indicates the thick emotions between Hong Kong and mainland residents, it is very touching," Luo said."I watched the TV and heard you say that patriotism is an obligation not an option, and it is the right way, I agree so much and think every Hong Kong resident should follow this way," the woman said.Luo also visited a Hong Kong male resident living in an 8-square-meter Tang house (the "partitioned flats," also known as room house) in Sham Shui Po.Luo noted that the Hong Kong economy has been heavily affected by the epidemic and the protests. The regional governments have arranged three rounds of funds to combat the epidemic and different groups and companies should make efforts to help recover the economy and increase employment.HKSAR held a flag-raising ceremony on Thursday to mark the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Helicopters also flied over the Victoria Harbor, displaying the national flags and regional flags.A flag-raising ceremony was also held at Hong Kong's Heung To Secondary School (Tseung Kwan O) on Thursday morning to celebrate the National Day.Flags and slogans to celebrate the National Day can been seen on Hong Kong streets and buildings.A group of young Hongkongers sang the Chinese national anthem in front of Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Wan Chai on Thursday, waving Chinese national flags, to celebrate the National Day.Global Times